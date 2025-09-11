Global Tributes Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

NEW YORK, NY — People around the world are paying tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks as the 24th anniversary approaches. Commemorative events are being held nationwide to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost on that tragic day in 2001.

During the attacks, terrorists seized four U.S. passenger jets, crashing two into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, another into the Pentagon, and the fourth in a Pennsylvania field. The attacks shocked the nation and the world, leading to an extensive manhunt for those responsible.

Many films have been inspired by the events of 9/11, including “Zero Dark Thirty,” directed by Kathryn Bigelow. Released in January 2013, the film stars Jessica Chastain and chronicles the decade-long hunt for Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was killed in 2011.

Another notable film, “World Trade Center,” directed by Oliver Stone, debuted in August 2006. It follows the brave actions of first responders during the attacks and features a star-studded cast including Nicolas Cage and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

In April 2006, Paul Greengrass released “United 93,” which tells the story of passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93 as they fought back against hijackers, ultimately preventing an attack on a planned target in Washington, D.C.

Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11,” released in June 2004, took a controversial look at the political and media landscape following the attacks. It critiqued the actions of then-President George W. Bush and the Iraq War that ensued.

There is also “Reign Over Me,” directed by Mike Binder and released in March 2007, which tells the story of a man grappling with depression after losing his family in the attacks.

A total of 2,977 individuals, excluding the 19 hijackers, lost their lives during the terror attacks. The legacy of 9/11 continues to inspire remembrance and reflection worldwide.