Entertainment
Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Over the years, several soap operas produced by Globo have failed spectacularly when the network celebrated milestone anniversaries. Currently, the network grapples with a similar situation as it attempts to revamp ‘Vale Tudo‘ for its 60th anniversary.
In January 1975, ‘Cuca Legal‘ debuted during Globo’s 10-year celebration. Despite notable actors like Francisco Cuoco and Yoná Magalhães, the show flopped. Director Oswaldo Loureiro remarked that ‘Cuca Legal’ was a production that ‘was born, grew, and was lost.’ The audience preferred watching ‘Meu Rico Português’ on a rival network.
‘Um Sonho a Mais’, which aired from February to August 1985 for Globo’s 20th anniversary, was another disappointment. The series starred Ney Latorraca, who portrayed five characters, but failed to attract viewers. Despite the network’s historical dominance, the show registered an average of only 50 points in ratings, prompting interventions that ultimately led to Daniel Más being replaced.
For its 30th anniversary in 1995, Globo hoped for success with a remake of ‘Irmãos Coragem.’ However, the show encountered many challenges, including a difficult time slot and a mid-season director change. It premiered on January 2, just as the New Year festivities were underway, adding to its struggles.
‘Bang Bang,’ aired between October 2005 and April 2006 for the network’s 40th anniversary, also faced a rocky road. The original author, Mário Prata, left due to health issues, leading to a complete rewrite by Carlos Lombardi. The show failed to resonate with audiences, ultimately losing the ratings battle to ‘Prova de Amor‘ on Record.
In 2015, ‘Babilônia’ was broadcast to mark Globo’s 50th anniversary but fell short of public approval, partly due to a controversial scene in the first episode. Gilberto Braga, the series’ creator, expressed humiliation at consistently losing to the somewhat successful ‘I Love Paraisópolis.’ Despite alterations meant to attract viewers, the series was ultimately shortened by three weeks.
Now, as Globo attempts to celebrate its 60-year mark with ‘Vale Tudo,’ early feedback suggests it may not win over audiences. Allegations of unconvincing characters and unsatisfactory scenes have stirred discourse on social media. While the show still has time to recover, it remains to be seen if it can escape the curse of the anniversary shows.
