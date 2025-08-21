Gloucester Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Shares It With Daughters

GLOUCESTER, Virginia — Oletha Etheridge, a resident of Gloucester, recently won a stunning $1 million prize from a Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket. The lottery announced her win on Monday, August 11, revealing that Etheridge will share her winnings with her two daughters, Taletha and Takema.

At 60 years old, Etheridge’s remarkable luck comes after a previous win of $25,000 from the Virginia Lottery in her 20s. The lottery agency noted this fortunate streak in their winner announcement: ‘You could say that Oletha Etheridge is a lucky woman.’ Now, instead of receiving annual payments of $100,000 over 10 years, she has opted for a one-time cash option of $816,000 before taxes.

With her winnings, Etheridge plans to invest in her home, which she purchased with her initial lottery prize, and create more space with added rooms. She also expressed her desire to buy an “affordable Corvette.” Etheridge’s daughters plan to use their portion of the winnings to buy their own homes, following in their mother’s footsteps.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Food Lion supermarket located at 7465 Hargett Blvd. in Gloucester. Etheridge recounted the moment she discovered her fortune: ‘Are you sitting down? ‘Cause I have something to tell you,’ she told one of her daughters after scratching the ticket.

The odds of winning the top prize in this scratch-off game are approximately 1 in 612,000, highlighting the extraordinary nature of Etheridge’s victory. This fortunate family is looking forward to making memorable investments with their newfound wealth.