Goa Nightclub Fire Claims 25 Lives, Including Tourists

ARpora, Goa – A fire at a nightclub in Goa has resulted in the deaths of at least 25 people, including four tourists, according to local officials. The tragedy occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular club in the coastal region.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the blaze was caused by an explosion from a gas cylinder in the club’s kitchen, sending flames through the venue. Most victims are believed to have been staff members at the club.

Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that three victims died from burn injuries while others suffocated. He ordered an inquiry into the incident, promising strict action against those found responsible. “Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa,” Sawant stated in a press conference.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic as guests rushed to escape the building. Some staff members were trapped in the basement, which lacked proper exits. “People were enjoying themselves when suddenly there was chaos,” described one eyewitness.

The incident has raised concerns regarding fire safety regulations in entertainment venues in India. A local politician emphasized the need for a thorough safety audit of all clubs to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that seven people are currently hospitalized, receiving treatment for various injuries, including severe burns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on social media and announced compensation for the victims’ families and the injured. “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones,” Modi said.

The nightclub fire is a stark reminder of India’s ongoing issues with safety standards, as deadly incidents in public spaces have occurred in recent years. An inquiry has begun to determine whether the nightclub adhered to safety norms and regulations.

The state government aims to ensure that those accountable face the most stringent consequences under the law.