Goats Flee Brushfire in Sylmar, California

LOS ANGELES – A group of goats was seen scrambling for safety after a small brush fire broke out in Sylmar, located in the San Fernando Valley.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 31. SkyFOX captured dramatic footage of the animals as they struggled to escape the flames that engulfed approximately seven acres.

By 7 p.m., officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that crews had successfully stopped the fire from spreading further. Fortunately, no buildings were damaged, and the livestock were confirmed to be safe.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. As authorities continue to assess the situation, residents are reminded to remain vigilant during dry conditions.

This report includes information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department.