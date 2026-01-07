WASHINGTON — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a dominant 141-115 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. The game highlighted Gobert’s pivotal role on the court, further establishing his status as a seasoned leader.

Gobert, who has won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award four times, reflected on his own journey. As a teenager, he looked up to French NBA stars Tony Parker, Boris Diaw, and Nicolas Batum.

‘Watching those guys gave me hope,’ Gobert said. ‘Hopefully, I can inspire kids to show them that anything is possible.’

Wizards center Alex Sarr, 20, has emerged as a promising talent in his second NBA season, averaging 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds. Sarr, who was drafted second by the Wizards in 2024, cited Gobert as a significant influence on his career.

‘He definitely paved the way for French players,’ Sarr said. ‘I have huge respect for him and how he prepares for the game.’

The meeting between Gobert and Sarr was notable, as it marked only their second matchup. Sarr missed a previous game due to injury. In Sunday’s contest, Sarr scored just seven points and did not block a shot, contrasting with Gobert’s strong performance.

Gobert has keenly followed Sarr’s progress and noted the strides he has made this season.

‘He’s having a really good year,’ Gobert said. ‘His impact is impressive, especially his shot-blocking and energy on the court.’

Sarr’s statistics show improvement across multiple areas, including shooting nearly 50% from the field. Despite the loss, Wizards coach Brian Keefe praised Sarr’s growth.

‘He sets the tone for our defense, and he’s getting better at protecting the paint,’ Keefe said.

As the Timberwolves celebrated their victory, Gobert offered Sarr advice on enhancing his physical training. ‘Just keep working on your body,’ Gobert advised, emphasizing the high-impact nature of the game for tall players.

In the locker rooms post-game, Sarr reacted positively to Gobert’s encouragement. ‘It feels good to hear that from someone who has succeeded in this league,’ Sarr said. ‘It just means I have more work to do.’

As the season progresses, Sarr aims to continue his development and hopes to eventually play alongside Gobert on the French national team. ‘That would be great,’ Sarr said. ‘I’m excited for the future.’