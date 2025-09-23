Goff Family Shares Enchanting Summer Moments on Instagram

Los Angeles, CA – Five-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Goff is fully embracing her “soft girl” era as she shares sweet end-of-summer moments with her baby daughter Romy on Instagram.

In a dreamy carousel of photos, Goff highlights a picturesque day spent in nature under clear blue skies. With a stunning field of flowers and majestic trees as the backdrop, the Southern California native, who resides in Michigan during football season, exudes a fairytale-like quality in her relaxed yet stylish outfit.

The 32-year-old mother wore a flowy white pintuck tank top paired with her favorite closet staple, light brown cowboy boots. Goff’s ensemble combined comfort and charm, providing the perfect mix of summer nostalgia and mom-approved style. She looked completely at ease as she held baby Romy in her arms, complementing her look with a stack of gold bracelets and a blue denim Chanel purse.

The second slide in the Instagram post featured baby Romy, who wore a yellow floral onesie and matching hat while lounging adorably on a soft blanket in the field. The tiny fashionista quickly captured the hearts of fans.

Goff also took time to connect with fellow women from the Detroit Lions organization while holding Romy close, embodying the unique energy of new motherhood. The final slide of the carousel featured Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions quarterback and proud new dad, playing with Romy, who was held like a football on his forearm.

The post radiated joy and warmth, drawing enthusiastic responses from followers and fans alike. “Perfect Christen. Just PERFECT. All of it!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” commented SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day. Others chimed in with affectionate messages, celebrating the family’s charming moments.

As summer comes to a close, Goff’s Instagram captures the essence of cherished family time and motherhood, all while embracing current fashion trends such as loose, breathable tops that are both chic and idyllic.