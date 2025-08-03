GOG.com Offers Free Games to Protest Censorship

Warsaw, Poland — GOG.com, the online game retailer owned by CD Projekt Red, launched a new campaign on August 2, 2025, offering 13 video games for free to protest the recent removal of adult titles from platforms like Steam and Itch.io.

The giveaway is available for 48 hours, ending on August 4, 2025, and aims to highlight what GOG calls the “quiet erasure of creative works from digital shelves.” The titles included in the bundle are primarily sexually explicit and have been delisted from other marketplaces due to pressure from payment processors such as Mastercard and Visa.

In a press release, GOG emphasized its commitment to ensuring that legal games remain accessible to players. “If a game is legal and responsibly made, players should be able to enjoy it today—and decades from now,” the company stated. It created a dedicated website, FreedomToBuy.games, where users can claim the games.

The issue began gaining traction in July when thousands of games were removed from major digital storefronts amid pressure from the anti-porn group Collective Shout. This organization claims to represent a fight against the objectification of women but has been criticized for promoting censorship.

Critics argue that the actions taken against these games set a troubling precedent in which external pressures dictate what content is available to consumers. Many developers reacted to the delistings by taking to social media to express their concerns about censorship and financial control over creative expression.

GOG’s initiative is intended to challenge this trend, arguing that censorship limits freedom of expression in the gaming industry. “Some games vanish. Not because they broke the law but because someone decided they shouldn’t exist,” the site reads. The company invites developers and publishers to contribute to the protest by making their own titles available for free.

The highlighted titles include a mix of comedic and adult-themed games, showcasing that regardless of their content, legal games should be accessible to everyone. GOG’s campaign underscores the principle that players should have the right to choose what they want to buy and play.

The giveaway is not just about promoting adult content but emphasizes the broader implications of how payment processors can influence the availability of games in digital marketplaces.

With the current climate of increasing pressure on creative works, GOG’s Freedom to Buy initiative stands as a bold statement against the creeping censorship in the gaming industry.