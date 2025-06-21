GOG Launches Summer Sale with Discounts on Thousands of Games

Los Angeles, CA – GOG.com kicked off its annual summer sale on June 18, 2025, offering thousands of DRM-free PC games at significant discounts until July 9. Gamers looking to save can find both nostalgic classics and freshly released titles at reduced prices.

This year’s sale features an array of retro games, allowing players to dive back into beloved titles. Alongside these classics, several recent releases are also available at great discounts, appealing to a wider audience. The complete edition of Cyberpunk 2077, which includes the acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion, is being offered at 47% off, making it more accessible to fans of the genre.

Moreover, those interested in puzzle games should check out the newly discounted title from the creators of This War of Mine, adding to the diverse offerings. For fans of turn-based RPGs, the critically revered game is available at 20% off, making it an attractive addition to any player’s collection.

On the retro front, GOG offers an enticing price for Tequila, a thrilling action game inspired by John Woo’s cinematic style. Priced at just two dollars, players can join the iconic inspector, portrayed by Chow Yun-fat, as he tackles crime in a gripping narrative.

Additionally, enhanced versions of other classic titles are also part of the sale. With modern systems in mind, they have been upgraded, providing a fresh experience for longtime fans as well as new players. Customers have until July 9 to explore and take advantage of these offers.

As the sale progresses, GOG.com encourages gamers to utilize its price comparison tool to ensure they find the best deals. With over 8,000 PC games available at discounts up to 95%, avid players are sure to find a variety of options to enhance their gaming experience this summer.