Goggins Reflects on Transformative Role in Upcoming Series

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Walton Goggins is aboard a plane from Los Angeles to New York City, carrying the full collection of scripts for the latest season of a popular show. It’s a deeply protected secret, one that has Goggins exploring his character’s complex journey. He carefully reviews the scripts on the flight, enthusiastic about what lies ahead for his character, Rick Hatchett.

Goggins discusses this pivotal moment in his career over a Negroni. Just days before, he had learned about the role from his agents during lunch. While he wasn’t the initial choice for Hatchett, the role became his when the original actor turned it down.

“This is second hand, so certainly not gospel,” he chuckles, reflecting on why the other actor may have passed. “Rick is so sad, I don’t think he wanted to play him.” Regardless, Goggins embraced the character wholeheartedly, knowing he would soon delve into a significant and intense narrative.

As he reminisces, Goggins recalls the challenges of keeping the script secure. “The password protection wasn’t working,” he says with a grin. But he had faith in his ability to manage the sensitive material, jokingly referring to his work with acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino as a badge of honor.

Upon arriving in New York, Goggins spent hours lost in the script, paralleling the emotional journey of Hatchett with his own life experiences. “Everyone walks around with so much pain,” he observes, highlighting the universal struggles of the human experience.

As filming began in Thailand, Goggins faced the weighty emotional demands of his character. In his final scenes, Hatchett confronts his father, a revelation that Goggins felt profoundly. “It’s hard to imagine wanting to embody the agony that comes with a character like Rick,” he admits.

Goggins reflects on the journey he shared with Hatchett, capturing the character’s intricate emotions over days of filming. “It’s the Rubicon,” he remarks. “You know you have to cross it.” Navigating this emotional terrain, Goggins developed a deep bond with his co-stars, including Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Hatchett’s soulmate.

Despite the grit and pain, Goggins found moments of levity and release. As he finished filming, he was struck by a profound encounter with his son, who comforted him during a moment of vulnerability. “That moment has stayed with me through my journey as Rick Hatchett,” he shares.

Even after shooting concluded, Goggins found himself immersed in Rick’s narrative as awards season approached. “It’s hard to leave such a layered character behind,” he reflects. “But I know that each role I take shapes me as an actor.” Goggins’ journey with Hatchett embodies more than just acting; it intertwines with his personal growth, filled with powerful moments and heartfelt acknowledgments along the way.

“You want that moment of sublime where you access the silence in between,” he concludes, emphasizing that the lines between actor and character blur as deeply transformative experiences unfold.