2025 Gold Cup Final: U.S. Faces Mexico in Houston Showdown

Houston, Texas — The U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) will face Mexico in the final of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

Both teams have had rocky paths to the final. The U.S. stumbled with losses to Panama and Switzerland before recovering with convincing victories, including a 5-0 win against Trinidad & Tobago and a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Guatemala in the semifinals.

On the other hand, Mexico, current champions, dominated the earlier rounds but faced a tough semifinal against Honduras, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Raul Jimenez. Coach Javier Aguirre is keen to solidify his squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, noting that about half of his roster is already determined.

U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino has relied heavily on a core group of players, but concerns loom over the team’s stamina after a semifinal match where they only held 46% possession in the second half. Midfielder Tyler Adams’ potential absence due to a hamstring issue raises further questions about the team’s capacity to contend against a formidable Mexico side.

Diego Luna has emerged as a breakout star for the U.S., scoring three goals in the tournament and leading the offensive charge alongside Malik Tillman. Their performance will be crucial against Mexico’s tenacious defense.

The rivalry runs deep, with Mexico having won five out of the seven finals against the U.S. This final marks the eighth matchup between the two teams in Gold Cup history, showcasing their longstanding competition for regional supremacy.

As NRG Stadium prepares for a charged atmosphere, both teams will need to navigate the pressure of this high-stakes encounter. Fans can expect a close contest, with analysts speculating on the outcome amid the intense buildup.