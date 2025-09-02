Business
Gold Hits Four-Month High Ahead of U.S. Labor Data
BEIJING, China – Gold prices surged to a more than four-month high on Monday, coming within $23 of an all-time record, as investors reacted to increasing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut and a weakening dollar.
By 9:37 a.m. EDT (1337 GMT), spot gold was trading at $3,477.56 per ounce, a 0.9% gain, marking its highest level since April 22, when it previously reached $3,500.05. Similarly, U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose by 0.9%, reaching $3,547.70.
Silver also saw significant gains, jumping 2.6% to $40.69 per ounce, its highest price since 2011. Market activities occurred amid the closure of U.S. markets for the Labor Day holiday.
The dollar remained near its lowest point since late July, making gold more affordable for international buyers. ‘Gold, particularly silver, extended Friday’s strong gains, supported by persistent U.S. inflation and weakening consumer sentiment,’ said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
Additionally, the U.S. personal consumption expenditures index increased by 0.2% month-on-month and 2.6% year-on-year as reported last Friday, coinciding with growing anticipation of a Fed rate cut.
Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, noted that ‘silver is making a move higher in response to expectations of lower rates, while a tight supply market is helping to maintain an upward bias.’
On the political front, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly expressed her support for a rate cut due to labor market concerns. UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo highlighted the market’s focus on the upcoming U.S. job market report expected on Friday, which may influence the Fed’s decision on interest rates.
According to a Reuters poll, August non-farm payrolls are anticipated to grow by 78,000 jobs, compared to 73,000 in July. Typically, gold prices perform well in low-interest-rate environments.
In other commodities, platinum increased by 3.2% to $1,408.54 and palladium rose by 1.9% to $1,129.70.
Recent Posts
- Gold Hits Four-Month High Ahead of U.S. Labor Data
- Max Johnson Overcomes Injury, Competes for UNC Quarterback Spot
- Disney+ Announces Premiere Date for ‘Chad Powers’ Starring Glen Powell
- Seventh Seed Paolini and Fernandez Advance in US Open
- Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks Clash for Playoff Spot
- Mariners Aim for Playoff Spot as Roster Expansion Approaches
- South Carolina Beats Virginia Tech 24-11 in Season Opener
- Kansas City Current Clinches NWSL Playoff Spot with Victory
- Former Heavyweight Boxer Joe Bugner Dies at Age 75
- Texas Tech Booster Launches Ad Push to Save College Sports
- Lynx Clinch WNBA Regular Season Title with 94-70 Victory
- Key NFL Injuries to Watch as Season Begins
- Rare Aurigid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Massachusetts and Rhode Island
- NFL Second-Generation Players Shaping New Season
- Ryan Clark’s Awkward Encounter with Aaron Rodgers at Steelers Training Camp
- Dr. Mehmet Oz Discusses Medicaid Reforms with Lara Trump
- Maryland Lottery Results for August 31, 2025: Daily Drawings
- Orioles Consider Lineup Changes Amid Struggles and Injuries
- Dust Storm Halts Flights at Phoenix Airport, Leaves Thousands Without Power