NEW YORK, NY – Central banks and asset allocators are continuing to favor gold over cryptocurrency in 2025, despite the rising hype surrounding exchange-traded funds (ETFs) within the crypto market. This trend raises significant questions about the future of digital assets and traditional commodities in economic stability.

Recent surveys from financial analysts indicate that central banks have chosen to increase their gold reserves, viewing it as a safer and more reliable store of value compared to volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. A report from the International Monetary Fund also highlighted that several countries are diversifying their reserves to include more gold.

“Gold has historically been a hedge against inflation, and with the current economic climate still unpredictable, it makes sense for central banks to prioritize gold,” said financial analyst Rebecca Miller. “While cryptocurrencies are gaining traction among retail investors, they have not yet proven their stability on a global scale.”

As of mid-November 2025, Bitcoin is trading at around $90,846, representing a slight decline from previous weeks, while gold is valued at approximately $4,251.66 per ounce, showing resilience amid economic fluctuations.

The trends in asset allocation reflect a broader shift in strategy amongst investors. Many appear to be prioritizing liquidity, trade assurance, and trust over the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, particularly as regulatory scrutiny continues to rise.

In conclusion, while digital currencies are gaining attention, the confidence shown in gold by major financial institutions underscores its enduring value, especially in times of economic uncertainty.