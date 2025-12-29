Gold Prices Drop After Record Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions

NEW YORK, NY — Gold futures opened at $4,568 per troy ounce on Monday, reflecting a 0.3% increase from Friday’s closing price of $4,552.70. However, the price dropped below the $4,500 mark during trading after reaching an all-time high earlier in the day.

The decline in gold prices is attributed to investor profit-taking and reports of progress on a peace agreement in Ukraine, which may have reduced demand for gold typically driven by geopolitical unrest. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced advancements in their peace talks on Sunday, further contributing to investor sentiment.

Gold has shown resilience throughout 2025, with a rise largely influenced by a weakening U.S. dollar, decreasing interest rates, and significant economic uncertainty. The precious metal surpassed $4,500 an ounce before Christmas and seemed poised to reach $4,600 on Monday morning.

Despite the recent pullback, analysts indicate that gold prices still represent the highest annual gain in decades, reflecting a staggering increase of over 70% since the beginning of the year. The current price remains above the key psychological barrier of $4,500.

In addition to geopolitical factors, a generally stable monetary policy from the Federal Reserve continues to boost investor confidence in gold. Expectations for two rate cuts in the coming year have made gold, a non-yielding asset, more appealing.

“The metals trade has been strong all year, especially for gold,” said Bret Kenwell, a U.S. investment analyst at eToro. “As its fundamentals remain intact, gold has managed to digest its recent rally.”

Simultaneously, silver prices also experienced a rally on Monday, reaching $69 per ounce. Analysts predict that both gold and silver are on track to achieve all-time highs. Nonetheless, market volatility remains a concern, as evidenced by the significant fluctuations in both precious metals’ prices this week.

Gold’s pullback hints that the peak of this latest rally may have been reached, especially with central bank purchases slowing down. The World Gold Council reported central bank gold purchases totaling 254 tonnes this year, which is less than previous years. However, analysts remain optimistic about gold’s future, citing continued demand driven by low interest rates and a weak dollar.

Though some forecasts speculate a price decline to $3,500 by next year, others like Trevor Yates, senior investment analyst at Global X ETFs, are more positive, maintaining that the circumstances surrounding gold support an ongoing rally.