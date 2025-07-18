Business
Gold Prices Rise Amid Dollar Weakness and Geopolitical Tensions
BENGALURU, India — Gold prices rose on Friday as a weaker dollar and persistent geopolitical tensions lifted demand for the precious metal. As of 1013 GMT, spot gold was trading at $3,350.87 per ounce, up 0.4%, after experiencing a 1.1% drop in the previous session.
Despite the recent gains, gold has seen a slight decline of 0.1% for the week. U.S. gold futures also saw an uptick, rising 0.3% to $3,356.70. A softer dollar makes gold cheaper for buyers using other currencies, enhancing its appeal.
The European Union recently announced its 18th package of sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The new measures target Russia’s oil and energy industries, emphasizing ongoing geopolitical instability. Han Tan, chief market analyst at Nemo.Money, commented, “Gold is rising on the softer US dollar, yet remains hemmed in by this week’s U.S. data releases which buffered the notion that the world’s largest economy remains resilient.”
This week’s economic data from the U.S. exceeded expectations, which has influenced market sentiment. Mixed comments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have also affected perceptions of the Fed’s independence, adding further uncertainty.
Additionally, other precious metals like platinum and palladium have become increasingly popular as alternatives to gold. Adrian Ash, head of research at BullionVault, stated, “In precious metals, the carnival has moved on from safe-haven gold to silver, platinum, and palladium as pro-growth, industrial alternatives.” Spot platinum was up 0.3% to $1,461.77 per ounce, its highest point since August 2014, while palladium soared 4% to $1,329.88, marking its highest since August 2023.
As the market continues to navigate through these dynamics, silver prices also rose 0.5% to $38.31 per ounce, reflecting ongoing shifts in investment strategies within the precious metals sector.
Recent Posts
- Paige DeSorbo Finds Love Again After Craig Conover Split
- Shannon Sharpe Sexual Assault Case Takes Dramatic Turn in Las Vegas
- Nets Playing the Long Game with Cam Thomas in Free Agency
- LA Homeless Count Revamped Amid Federal Funding Cuts
- Mo’ne Davis Returns to Baseball for Women’s Professional League Tryouts
- Health Insurance Premiums Set to Spike in 2026 Amid Subsidy Expirations
- Carly Rae Jepsen Announces 10th Anniversary Concert for E•MO•TION
- Texas Music Icons Unite for Flood Relief Concert
- Monterey Park Hosts Free Summer Fun Fair Featuring Live Music
- Passenger Disrupts Delta Connection Flight, Forces Emergency Landing in Iowa
- Cubs Sign Right-Hander Turnbull to Strengthen Bullpen
- Sara Haines Calls Out Podcasters Over Trump’s Epstein Comments
- ATP Tour Announces New Tournament Dates and Locations
- Worldwide Google Services Disruption Affects Millions of Users
- Reddit Faces Widespread Outage Affecting Thousands of Users
- Explosion at LASD Facility in Monterey Park Leaves Three Dead
- Eugenio Derbez Addresses Divorce Rumors Amid Mhoni Vidente’s Predictions
- Derby County Squad Includes New Faces Ahead of Pre-Season Training Camp
- Matt Fitzpatrick Leads First Round at Open Championship 2025
- Ryan Peake’s Major Debut with Phil Mickelson: A Journey from Prison to Portrush