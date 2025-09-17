Gold Prices Slip After Record High Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

NEW YORK, NY — Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar rose and investors took profits after the precious metal reached a record high earlier this week. The decline came following a Federal Reserve interest rate cut announced at its recent policy meeting.

As of 2:09 p.m. EDT, spot gold prices fell 0.4%, trading at $3,707.40 per ounce. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.2%, settling at $3,717.80.

This week marked a significant surge for gold, which has appreciated approximately 1.7% amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve may further lower interest rates. The latest data indicated a drop in consumer sentiment in September, raising concerns about inflation expectations.

Axel Merk, President and Chief Investment Officer of Merk Investments, discussed the long-term outlook for gold on Bloomberg‘s Businessweek Daily. He mentioned that gold’s upward momentum is being driven by uncertainty in the markets and increased inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut rates by 25 basis points has been met with mixed reactions, as some FOMC members expressed dissent, preferring a more aggressive cut or maintaining the status quo. This debate highlights the ongoing uncertainty in the U.S. economy, which is monitoring signs of both slowing growth and persistent inflation pressure.

Market participants are divided on the future direction of the economy. Some analysts believe the U.S. is experiencing a temporary slowdown, while others argue that resilient growth may negate the need for urgent rate cuts. Recent job market data showed a significant decrease in job creation, with only 29,000 jobs added in the last three months, compared to over 200,000 at the beginning of the year.

Despite these challenges, retail sales performance remains strong, with banks noting a resurgence in credit card spending this summer. Investors are closely watching how these dynamics will influence the Fed’s future actions as they gather essential economic data.

“The uncertainty in economic indicators has made this decision extremely complex for the Fed,” Merk added while discussing the potential repercussions of any rate adjustments on gold prices. As the Federal Reserve navigates these challenges, all eyes will be on forthcoming market developments.