Business
Gold Prices Surge Amid Economic Uncertainty and Fed Speculation
HANOI, VIETNAM — Gold prices are on the rise as markets react to anticipated interest rate changes by the Federal Reserve and geopolitical tensions. A recent analysis shows that gold’s current wave structure indicates a potential bullish trend.
According to the analysis, gold’s first wave ended at 4,245.22. Following this, the second wave developed in a zigzag pattern, peaking at 4,211.31 before completing a downward move at 3,996.25. This pattern confirms the start of a new bullish phase in the market.
Since the completion of wave two, prices rose to a new high of 4,132.81. However, a minor correction brought values down to 4,022.07, creating a three-part structure. Analysts expect another upward movement, identified as wave three, to emerge shortly before a slight adjustment.
The target for potential price increases lies within the Fibonacci extension range of 4,358 to 4,579, based on previous price actions. As long as 3,996.25 holds as a support level, any corrective declines are expected to be part of a longer-term upward trend.
Market analysts emphasize the importance of maintaining support at this level to sustain the bullish momentum. The current structural outlook supports further price increases, signaling a strong market sentiment toward gold as a safe haven during economic uncertainty.
