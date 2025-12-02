Gold Prices Surge Amid Economic Uncertainty and Fed Speculation

HANOI, VIETNAM — Gold prices are on the rise as markets react to anticipated interest rate changes by the Federal Reserve and geopolitical tensions. A recent analysis shows that gold’s current wave structure indicates a potential bullish trend.

According to the analysis, gold’s first wave ended at 4,245.22. Following this, the second wave developed in a zigzag pattern, peaking at 4,211.31 before completing a downward move at 3,996.25. This pattern confirms the start of a new bullish phase in the market.

Since the completion of wave two, prices rose to a new high of 4,132.81. However, a minor correction brought values down to 4,022.07, creating a three-part structure. Analysts expect another upward movement, identified as wave three, to emerge shortly before a slight adjustment.

The target for potential price increases lies within the Fibonacci extension range of 4,358 to 4,579, based on previous price actions. As long as 3,996.25 holds as a support level, any corrective declines are expected to be part of a longer-term upward trend.

Market analysts emphasize the importance of maintaining support at this level to sustain the bullish momentum. The current structural outlook supports further price increases, signaling a strong market sentiment toward gold as a safe haven during economic uncertainty.