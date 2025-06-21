Sports
Goldberg’s Retirement Match Set for July at Saturday Night’s Main Event
ATLANTA, Georgia – WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will face WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER on July 12 at Saturday Night’s Main Event. This highly anticipated match is confirmed to be Goldberg’s final matchup, marking the end of his storied career.
WWE announced the news on June 20, stating that individual tickets for the event will go on sale starting June 25. The event will take place at the State Farm Arena as part of WWE’s weekend takeover in Atlanta, which includes Evolution on July 13.
Goldberg’s match has been surrounded by speculation about its significance since his return to the ring. During his appearance on Monday Night Raw, he hinted at wanting a retirement match, yet never explicitly confirmed this would be his last fight. However, WWE’s official communication labeled the event as “Goldberg’s final match,” leaving no ambiguity.
As part of the buildup, tensions between Goldberg and GUNTHER have been escalating since they had conflicts in October. GUNTHER, who briefly lost and then regained the World Heavyweight Championship, will defend his title against Goldberg in front of a home crowd in Atlanta.
While fans speculated whether Goldberg might win the championship before vacating it, the official labeling of the match suggests that WWE is unlikely to have him capture the title only to give it up immediately. Given that this is a retirement match, the outcome seems predetermined for Goldberg to finish his career without the gold.
Goldberg last competed at WWE in 2022, facing Roman Reigns. Although he is entering the matchup at 50% health, he has insisted he still has what it takes to perform at a high level against today’s talent.
The excitement builds as fans prepare to witness what could be a historic farewell for one of wrestling’s most electrifying figures. Ticket packages for both Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution are available for purchase through Ticketmaster, and special Priority Passes offer fans unique ringside experiences during this wrestling weekend.
