Golden Bachelor’s Mel Owens Sets Strict Age Limits for Contestants

LOS ANGELES, CA — The upcoming season of ABC‘s “The Golden Bachelor” is stirring up controversy after lead star Mel Owens announced he will not date women aged 60 or older. Owens, a 66-year-old former NFL player and lawyer, expressed his dating preferences during a recent podcast appearance.

On the sports podcast “In the Trenches,” Owens stated, “If they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them,” revealing that he prefers women aged 45 to 60. This comment sparked reactions, especially considering the nature of the show, which aims to celebrate romance among older adults.

Owens elaborated on his views in a conversation with the show’s executive producer, who advised him to refrain from using the term “cut”. Mel responded, saying, “That’s an NFL term.” He also noted that he insists on potential love interests being physically fit, sharing his dislike for “artificial hips and wigs” during the casting process.

Mel Owens’ journey on reality TV comes as he hopes to find companionship after years focused on raising his sons, following his divorce. He hopes to share life’s simple joys with a partner.

Despite his strict parameters, Owens acknowledges that he is stepping into the unknown, seeking to try something new at this stage in his life. The new season of “The Golden Bachelor” is set to premiere this fall, and audiences are eager to see how his journey unfolds.