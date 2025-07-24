Entertainment
Golden Earring’s George Kooymans Dies at 77 After ALS Battle
Den Haag, Netherlands — George Kooymans, the renowned guitarist and co-founder of the legendary Dutch rock band Golden Earring, has passed away at the age of 77, his family confirmed in a statement. Kooymans had been battling ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease, since he was diagnosed four years ago.
In their statement, the family expressed their sorrow, saying, “We say goodbye to a great musician and composer, whose work extended beyond Golden Earring. George was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, but most importantly, a friend.” Kooymans was instrumental in forming the band in 1961 alongside his childhood friend Rinus Gerritsen.
Initially known as The Tornados, they changed their name to The Golden Earrings, and later to Golden Earring. Their first official single, “Please Go,” was released when Kooymans was just 17 years old. In the years that followed, they welcomed lead singer Barry Hay and drummer Cesar Zuiderwijk, solidifying the lineup that would remain unchanged since 1970.
Golden Earring became one of the most successful rock bands in Dutch history, selling millions of albums worldwide. Hits like “Radar Love,” which topped American charts in the 1970s, have left an enduring legacy in rock music. The song remains a favorite on Dutch radio and holds a special place in the Top 2000.
In 2021, as Kooymans’ condition worsened, the band decided to stop performing, saying they couldn’t continue without him. Barry Hay noted, “It’s unfortunate; we would have preferred to plan a farewell tour, but this is unfortunately how it is.” The news of Kooymans’ passing shocked fans and bandmates alike.
In tribute, Dutch radio stations played “Radar Love” simultaneously. Earlier in 2026, Golden Earring planned a series of farewell concerts that quickly sold out, with part of the proceeds going to ALS research.
Kooymans’ funeral will be a private affair. He leaves behind a remarkable musical legacy, with songs like “Twilight Zone” and “Another 45 Miles” cementing his status as a rock icon.
