Golden Knights Host Kings in Home Preseason Opener

Las Vegas, NV – The Vegas Golden Knights are set to play their first home game of the preseason against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, September 23, at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

This matchup follows a tough 3-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks this past Sunday. The Golden Knights struggled to generate offense, leaving them still searching for their first goal of the preseason.

All attendees of Tuesday’s game will receive a free Vegas Golden Knights hat as part of fan festivities. This giveaway is a part of the VGK Starter Pack, which will include additional items at future games.

In last season’s series against the Kings, Vegas posted a record of 1-3-0. Their lone victory came in a decisive 6-1 win on October 22 at T-Mobile Arena, while the Kings claimed victories on October 30, February 24, and March 9.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill is anticipated to start after being the first goaltender off the ice during the morning skate. Head coach Bruce Cassidy noted that Hill will share time in net with Akira Schmid.

The Kings have yet to announce their starting goaltender for the night. As the Golden Knights prepare for their home opener, players such as Kai Uchacz and Raphaël Lavoie will be looking to make their cases for a spot on the opening night roster as training camp progresses.

Fans can catch the game on The Spot Vegas 34, with radio coverage on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.