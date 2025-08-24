Golden State Valkyries Face Off Against Dallas Wings in Crucial WNBA Match

Arlington, Texas – The Golden State Valkyries (18-18) are set to take on the last-place Dallas Wings (9-28) on Sunday, August 24, 2025, in a pivotal WNBA matchup. The Valkyries are currently clinging to the final playoff spot and are coming off a three-game losing streak.

Injuries have plagued the Valkyries this season, with the latest blow being a knee injury to Tiffany Hayes. “We need to find a way to win despite the injuries,” said Valkyries coach after a tough week. With the playoff picture tightening, every game holds significant weight.

Meanwhile, the Wings have also struggled, entering the game on a four-game losing streak. Despite some early season promise, they now find themselves trailing the Chicago Sky by half a game in the standings. Paige Bueckers, one of the team’s bright spots, has averaged nearly 20 points a game, but team chemistry and support have been inconsistent.

In their last few encounters, the Valkyries have won one of the two matchups this season, including an 86-76 victory over the Wings on July 26. Both teams are aware that the stakes are high this time, with the playoffs looming just around the corner.

The game is set for 4:00 p.m. ET at the College Park Center. Fans can catch the action live on Fubo. Both franchises know they have the potential to pull out a win, especially as they battle it out in a race for playoff positioning.