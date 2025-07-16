Sports
Golden State Valkyries Face Seattle Storm in Playoff-Seeding Showdown
SEATTLE, Washington — The Golden State Valkyries (10-11) are set to clash with the Seattle Storm (13-9) on Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena, marking a crucial matchup for playoff positioning as the second half of the WNBA season kicks off.
Golden State is looking to break a troubling trend, having won just once in their last three games. Kayla Thornton stands out for the Valkyries, averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Veronica Burton’s playmaking has also shone through, with 5.4 assists per game, while Tiffany Hayes adds depth with 13.5 points and a three-point shooting rate above 45%.
The Storm currently boast the fourth-best record in the league after winning three of their last five games. Seattle’s defense has been a key factor in their success, as they allow only 79 points per game, ranking among the league leaders in this category. Skylar Diggins-Smith has emerged as a reliable scorer and playmaker for the Storm, while Nneka Ogwumike leads them in rebounds with an average of 9.8.
This matchup carries significant weight for both teams. The Valkyries have found success against the Storm earlier this season, winning both previous encounters, including a decisive 84-57 victory in June. However, they enter this game facing pressure as they sit at eighth place in the WNBA standings, trailing the first-place Minnesota Lynx by eight games.
The Storm, who are currently positioned for postseason play, are eager to solidify their ranking. They come off a narrow 74-69 defeat against the Washington Mystics but maintain a strong home advantage with a 7-4 record at Climate Pledge Arena. This win-loss record could be crucial as the Valkyries struggle away from home, holding a 3-7 record in road games this season.
Both teams will be looking to establish their presence as the playoffs approach. The action tips off at 3:00 PM ET, providing fans an opportunity to witness a critical battle in the WNBA’s competitive Western Conference.
