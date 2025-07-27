Golden State Valkyries Rally Past Dallas Wings for 86-76 Victory

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The Golden State Valkyries mounted a strong second-half comeback to defeat the Dallas Wings 86-76 at Chase Center on Friday night. Tiffany Hayes led the Valkyries with 17 points, while Janelle Salaun added 16 points to secure the win.

After a sluggish first half that saw them score just 30 points, the Valkyries exploded for 56 points in the second half. They trailed by 12 early in the third quarter but rallied back, outscoring Dallas 33-24 in that period to take a 63-60 lead into the final quarter.

The Wings tied the game at 71 thanks to Paige Bueckers‘ floater, which capped off a strong performance for the guard. Bueckers finished the game with 17 points and a game-high six assists. Despite Dallas’ efforts, including 16 points from Arike Ogunbowale, they fell short as Golden State maintained their lead in the closing minutes.

With less than three minutes to play, the Valkyries were ahead 75-72 when Temi Fagbenle‘s offensive rebound and layup set off a critical scoring run. Fagbenle completed a three-point play shortly after, extending the lead to 78-72. Hayes contributed significantly down the stretch, making five of six free throws.

For the Wings, who fell to 7-18 this season, the night was marked by a combination of strong individual performances and missed opportunities. Dallas had a solid start, leading 21-10 after the first quarter. However, the team struggled with free-throw shooting, finishing at a season-low 63.2 percent.

Golden State, now 11-12, dominated points in the paint with a 34-28 advantage and showed resilience throughout the game. Fagbenle played a crucial role, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

In a disappointing announcement for fans, the Valkyries also revealed that All-Star forward will miss the remainder of the season due to a right knee injury sustained in practice earlier this week.

The Valkyries will travel to Connecticut for their next game on Sunday, while the Wings will return home to face the Las Vegas Aces at College Park Center.