Sports
Golden State Valkyries Rally Past Dallas Wings for 86-76 Victory
SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The Golden State Valkyries mounted a strong second-half comeback to defeat the Dallas Wings 86-76 at Chase Center on Friday night. Tiffany Hayes led the Valkyries with 17 points, while Janelle Salaun added 16 points to secure the win.
After a sluggish first half that saw them score just 30 points, the Valkyries exploded for 56 points in the second half. They trailed by 12 early in the third quarter but rallied back, outscoring Dallas 33-24 in that period to take a 63-60 lead into the final quarter.
The Wings tied the game at 71 thanks to Paige Bueckers‘ floater, which capped off a strong performance for the guard. Bueckers finished the game with 17 points and a game-high six assists. Despite Dallas’ efforts, including 16 points from Arike Ogunbowale, they fell short as Golden State maintained their lead in the closing minutes.
With less than three minutes to play, the Valkyries were ahead 75-72 when Temi Fagbenle‘s offensive rebound and layup set off a critical scoring run. Fagbenle completed a three-point play shortly after, extending the lead to 78-72. Hayes contributed significantly down the stretch, making five of six free throws.
For the Wings, who fell to 7-18 this season, the night was marked by a combination of strong individual performances and missed opportunities. Dallas had a solid start, leading 21-10 after the first quarter. However, the team struggled with free-throw shooting, finishing at a season-low 63.2 percent.
Golden State, now 11-12, dominated points in the paint with a 34-28 advantage and showed resilience throughout the game. Fagbenle played a crucial role, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
In a disappointing announcement for fans, the Valkyries also revealed that All-Star forward will miss the remainder of the season due to a right knee injury sustained in practice earlier this week.
The Valkyries will travel to Connecticut for their next game on Sunday, while the Wings will return home to face the Las Vegas Aces at College Park Center.
Recent Posts
- Fluminense Prepares for Key Match Against São Paulo at Morumbi
- Golden State Valkyries Rally Past Dallas Wings for 86-76 Victory
- Phillies Adjust Outfield Roster Amid Castellanos Injury
- 2025 3M Open: Olesen and Bhatia Lead Final Round Showdown
- Orioles Look to Sweep Rockies After 18-0 Win
- Jake Knapp Aims for Second PGA Tour Win at 3M Open
- Sparks Hit Season-High 101 Points in Victory Over Sun
- Kurt Kitayama Shoots 60 at TPC Twin Cities, Eyes 59
- Chargers’ Rashawn Slater Signs Record $114 Million Contract Extension
- Chicago Sky Host Indiana Fever Amid Injury Concerns
- Alex Eala Faces Tough Draw at National Bank Open Ahead of US Open
- Severe Storms and Heat Expected This Weekend in Maryland
- Salma Paralluelo’s Journey from Athletics to Soccer Stardom
- Phillies Seek Series Sweep Against Struggling Yankees on Sunday
- England Faces Spain in Tense Euro 2025 Final Showdown
- Chelsea Green Takes Break from Social Media After Hulk Hogan Backlash
- Walker Buehler Faces Dodgers for the First Time After Leaving Team
- Wout van Aert Wins in Paris After Rainy Tour Finale Battle
- Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf UK, Secures $4 Million Prize
- Pato O’Ward Aims to Narrow Championship Gap at Laguna Seca