Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose

San José, California — The Golden State Valkyries will play their Game 2 playoff match against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday at SAP Center in San José, instead of their usual home venue at Chase Center in San Francisco. The relocation is necessary due to a scheduling conflict with a tennis event at the Chase Center.

In their inaugural season, the Valkyries have developed one of the most dedicated fan bases in the WNBA, leading the league with an average attendance of 18,064 fans per game. They sold out every home game, setting a new league record. As guard Veronica Burton mentioned, “We have faith in our fans that they’re going to continue to show out for us wherever we play.”

This year’s playoff format allows each team an opportunity for a home game. The team transitioned from a 2-1 best-of-three series to a 1-1-1 format, ensuring more fairness in the postseason.

Kate Martin, a player for the Valkyries, expressed excitement about playing at SAP Center, stating, “I know our fans travel well and like I said, Ballhalla is a mentality.”

Unfortunately, the temporary move to San José is not without its challenges. Golden State’s owner, Joe Lacob, had previously committed the Chase Center to host the 2025 Laver Cup, a tennis tournament, before the Valkyries were awarded their franchise. This conflict has resulted in the need for an alternative venue.

However, relocating playoff games is not uncommon in the league. Recent history has shown that teams like the Phoenix Mercury and the Los Angeles Sparks have had to adjust their playoff venues due to various scheduling conflicts.

In a strategic move to maintain a home-court advantage, the Valkyries will transport their actual court from Chase Center to SAP Center. This decision may instill a sense of familiarity for players and fans alike as they prepare for this pivotal game.

Despite the venue change, the Valkyries remain optimistic about their chances, with players and fans expressing confidence that they will maintain their local support. “Even if we’re in San Jose, that’s still considered the Bay. We know our fans are going to come… For us, we’re still at home,” noted guard Nakase.