Entertainment
Goldie Hawn Excitedly Attends Happy Gilmore 2 Premiere with Family
NEW YORK CITY — Goldie Hawn, the 79-year-old actress, celebrated the premiere of “Happy Gilmore 2” alongside her family on July 21. Hawn wore a colorful patterned dress and posed for photos with her son, Oliver Hudson, his wife Erinn Bartlett, and their three children: Wilder, 17, Bodhi, 15, and Rio, 12.
Oliver Hudson, 48, dressed in a black button-down shirt with floral detailing and khaki pants for the special occasion. Meanwhile, Bartlett, 52, opted for a classic black dress. The children complemented their parents with stylish black and white outfits. Hawn’s longtime partner, Kurt Russell, was not in attendance.
Hawn took to Instagram in June to share a heartwarming moment with her granddaughter Rio, calling family vacations the “greatest gift one could ever have.” In a recent podcast with Hoda Kotb, Hawn expressed her enjoyment of being a grandmother, emphasizing the balance of being supportive without overstepping. “Kurt and I give them full autonomy,” she noted.
Hawn’s family includes daughter Kate Hudson, 46, from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson, and son Wyatt Russell, 38, with Russell. In total, she has eight grandchildren, including Kate’s kids, Ryder, 21, Bingham, 14, and Rani, 6, and Wyatt’s children, Buddy, 4, and Boone, 16 months.
Hawn proudly stated that although she misses being a mother, she believes nurturing strong relationships with her children is of utmost importance. During an interview, she humorously recounted a past moment with Wyatt when he would joke about her rings. “No one will love you like your children do,” she said.
At the premiere, Hawn shared a special moment with her granddaughter Rio, who expressed excitement about potentially following in her grandmother’s acting footsteps. Hawn sounded supportive, wishing for her grandkids to prioritize happiness above all.
