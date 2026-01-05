Business
Goldman Sachs Boosts Coinbase Rating Amid Market Struggles
New York, NY – After a year of underperformance, Coinbase Global Inc. received a vote of confidence from Goldman Sachs, which upgraded its shares to a buy rating from neutral on December 29, 2025. The investment bank also raised its 12-month price target from $294 to $303 per share, suggesting an expected upside of 28%.
Goldman analyst James Yaro noted that Coinbase’s recent struggles have created an attractive entry point for investors. He expressed optimism that the company’s strong business fundamentals will support long-term valuation growth. ‘COIN’s scale and brand recognition continue to drive above-average revenue growth and market share gains,’ Yaro said in a recent report.
Coinbase has faced significant challenges, with its shares slipping 13% over the past year while the S&P 500 increased by 15%. Yaro pointed out that the rise of Coinbase’s subscription-based services is a promising area for growth. ‘These businesses, which have grown from less than 5% of revenue to approximately 40% in recent years, should help stabilize earnings volatility,’ he added.
The analyst highlighted several key areas of growth, including custody services, stablecoins, staking, and prime brokerage. He believes that as Coinbase continues to expand its offerings, it will become more competitive in the evolving crypto landscape.
Looking ahead, Yaro anticipates continued growth for Coinbase as it diversifies its product line and builds out its crypto infrastructure. The firm is also targeting long-term subscribers who rely on crypto services as the overall crypto ecosystem matures.
While the market remains cautious regarding Coinbase’s recent stock performance, this upgrade signals confidence from one of Wall Street’s leading investment banks that the company can turn its fortunes around.
