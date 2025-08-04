Goldman Sachs ETFs Surge Amid Demand for Income Investments

NEW YORK, New York — Goldman Sachs has reported substantial growth in its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed for income-seeking investors. The firm’s Nasdaq 100 Premium Income and S&P 500 Premium Income ETFs have each attracted over $700 million in sales during the first half of 2025.

Despite being relatively new, with two years in the market, these ETFs have more than doubled in size, reaching $1.2 billion each. In comparison, the more established Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, known as SCHD, has around $70 billion in assets.

Alyson Shupe, head of the global product strategy group for Goldman Sachs Asset Management, noted that this growth reflects a broader trend among U.S. investors seeking diversified income sources. She explained that the newer ETFs effectively cater to investor interests by differentiating themselves in the marketplace.

These ETFs provide income but also present potential for capital appreciation, overcoming the limitations associated with traditional fixed-income investments. “The derivatives income ETFs offer something that traditional fixed income doesn’t, which is high potential for capital appreciation,” said Sirion Skulpone, a managing director at Goldman Sachs. “A lot of investors want to maintain equity exposure but are maybe looking for that smoother ride.”

Goldman’s ETFs use a dynamic options writing strategy aimed at capturing 85% of market upticks while providing consistent monthly distributions of about 8.5% and 10.5%. They aim to appeal particularly to those nearing retirement, a segment of the population increasingly interested in stable income.

The growing popularity of these funds highlights a shift in investor preferences, as more individuals seek reliable returns in fluctuating markets. According to Morningstar Direct, demand for derivative income products continues to escalate, suggesting that this trend may persist.