Golf Analyst Ian Baker-Finch Announces Retirement After 30-Year Career

(New York, NY) Ian Baker-Finch, a prominent golf analyst for CBS Sports, announced his retirement on July 22, 2025, after nearly 30 years in the broadcasting industry. The 64-year-old Australian has spent the last 19 years with CBS Sports, transitioning from a successful playing career that included winning the 1991 Open Championship.

Baker-Finch expressed his gratitude in a statement shared on social media. “Golf has been an enormous part of my life,” he wrote. “I was fortunate to compete against the best players and work with the very best in television.” He thanked his CBS teammates, producers, and crew for their dedication and camaraderie over the years.

Baker-Finch began his broadcasting career with ESPN in 1998 following his retirement from professional golf. He joined CBS in 2007, taking on the role of golf analyst and providing commentary for major golf events, including the Masters and PGA Championships.

David Berson, CBS Sports President and CEO, praised Baker-Finch, stating, “Ian distinguished himself as one of the most respected voices in golf. We will miss his passion, insight, warmth, and steady presence on the air.”

Last year, Baker-Finch shot 92 in his opening round of the 1997 Open Championship, a day he described as emotionally challenging. This experience ultimately led him to pursue a career in broadcasting. Throughout his time in the booth, he became known for his sharp analysis and memorable calls, such as the iconic moment when Adam Scott won the 2013 Masters.

Baker-Finch will complete the current PGA TOUR season, concluding with his last broadcast at the Wyndham Championship on August 3, 2025. CBS Sports has not yet announced a replacement for his position. His retirement signifies the closing of a significant chapter in golf broadcasting.