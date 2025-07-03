Sports
Golf Bets Heat Up for John Deere Classic This Week
Silvis, Illinois — As the PGA Tour moves to TPC Deere Run, expert picks for the 2025 John Deere Classic are generating excitement. The tournament kicks off on Thursday and features notable players ready to contend for the title.
Brady Kannon, a seasoned golf bettor and analyst for CBS Sportsline, has shared his betting strategies, emphasizing the importance of efficiency over distance on the course. With the recent trend of major stars sitting out, players like Ben Griffin, Billy Horschel, and Chris Kirk are stepping into the spotlight.
Griffin enters as the pre-tournament favorite after securing six consecutive top-20 finishes, including a T-13 last week. Kannon also highlights Denny McCarthy and Jason Day as contenders, citing their recent performances. “Knapp, despite a less than ideal odds, showcases potential thanks to his strong Par 4 scoring ability,” Kannon noted.
Knapp recently placed T-4 at the Rocket Classic, gaining significant strokes tee-to-green. He ranks among the top players for birdies on Par 4s, underlining his strengths ahead of the Deere.
Lucas Glover, a recent winner and a consistent performer at TPC Deere Run, ranks high in the critical 75-150 yards proximity stats. Kannon noted Glover’s track record includes finishing in the top 20 multiple times at this event, further enhancing his prospects.
The unique layout of TPC Deere Run, designed to challenge players with tree-lined fairways and thick rough, adds another layer to the betting strategies. “Players need precision and a solid short game to succeed here,” said Kannon.
Kannon also pointed out other former champions like Steve Stricker and Jordan Spieth, who have shown prowess at this venue. The excitement is palpable as the John Deere Classic prepares to welcome both seasoned and emerging golf talent looking to make a mark this week.
As the tournament nears, fans are eager to see which players will rise to the occasion.
