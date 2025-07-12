Golf Betting Tips for Upcoming Genesis Scottish Open

North Berwick, Scotland — As golf enthusiasts prepare for the Genesis Scottish Open, insights from betting expert Brady Kannon shine a light on potential picks for success at the event set to take place this week. The tournament serves as a warm-up before next week’s Open Championship, promising competitive play among elite golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Kannon, a commentator and analyst at CBS Sportsline, emphasizes that betting on golf can be rewarding if one knows where to find value. His featured predictions suggest a strong likelihood of Scheffler and McIlroy finishing in the top five, with odds at +475 for a parlay bet. Both golfers show exceptional links performance, backed by impressive recent form.

Scheffler, who has not finished outside the top 10 in his last ten starts, leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Total and Approach. Meanwhile, McIlroy, the defending champion of the 2023 Scottish Open, demonstrates a consistent scoring ability, particularly on firm greens.

Kannon also highlights Xander Schauffele as a viable option for Group A betting. Schauffele holds a commendable track record at The Renaissance Club, making him a contender against other stellar names like McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.

Another smart wager is Tommy Fleetwood for a top-10 finish at +240, given his history of strong performance at the venue. Fleetwood recently placed second at the Travelers Championship and holds a solid placing average in his last tournaments.

Brady Kannon’s selections provide a mix of statistical analysis and recent form, targeting golfers who have demonstrated proficiency in links-style play. As the tournament approaches, bettors have an exciting week ahead filled with opportunities.