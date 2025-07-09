Sports
Golf Course Brawl Ends with Former NHL Player Tossing Opponent into Pond
ALBERTA, Canada — A golfer was violently tossed into a pond during a confrontation at the Alberta Springs Golf Resort on Friday, according to video posted on social media and reports from TMZ.
The altercation reportedly began when a group of golfers grew frustrated with the slow pace of another group ahead of them. “They’ve been sitting there for 23 f**king minutes,” one golfer expressed in frustration.
The incident escalated when a man in a Hawaiian shirt, seemingly upset by the comments, began shouting obscenities at the slower group. He approached the other golfers and dropped his gloves in a gesture reminiscent of ice hockey fights, but no one engaged him at first.
Things changed when Nick Tarnasky, a former NHL player known for his tough style, told the angry golfer, “You’re not scaring anybody.” This insult provoked the Hawaiian shirt-wearing man to charge, leading to a physical confrontation.
Tarnasky, noted for his size and strength, quickly subdued the aggressor, picking him up and tossing him into a nearby pond. To the surprise of onlookers, the wet golfer emerged from the water and attempted to continue the fight, landing a few punches on Tarnasky.
Eventually, after several exchanges, the man was pushed to the ground multiple times before the altercation ended. Witnesses noted the ongoing chaos as Canadian police later arrived at the scene in response to reports of an intoxicated person seeking to instigate fights, but the assailant had left the area by that time.
The online footage spread rapidly, leading to discussions about Tarnasky’s background as an enforcer in the NHL, where he played for teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators from 2005 to 2010, accumulating 297 penalty minutes in his career.
Recent Posts
- Storm Seek Victory Against Sun in WNBA Clash
- Nvidia Positioned for Major Growth in AI Market
- Microchip Stocks Show Differing Growth Trends Amid Market Consolidation
- Nvidia Becomes First Company to Reach $4 Trillion Market Value
- Plug Power Approves Key Proposals at Annual Meeting
- Dwyane Wade Gets Starstruck Meeting Scandal’s Bellamy Young
- Jolinda Wade Celebrates NBA Star Son Dwyane on ‘Today’ Show
- Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout Festival Set to Attract Thousands
- Bayeux Tapestry to Return to Britain After 900 Years
- Earth’s Rotation Accelerates, Days to Get Shorter
- Trinity Rodman Speaks Out During Wimbledon Over Family References
- Alcaraz Dominates Norrie, Advances to Wimbledon Semis
- Eight Contenders Remain in Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals
- Hamzah Sheeraz Prepares for Fight Against Edgar Berlanga in NY
- Wimbledon Quarterfinals Feature Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva Showdowns
- Trump Announces New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches for Trade Deals
- Iga Świątek Faces Ludmiła Samsonova in Wimbledon Quarterfinal Today
- Ben Shelton Faces Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon Quarterfinals Showdown
- Pogacar Wins 100th Career Race in Thrilling Finish in Rouen
- Tadej Pogacar Wins Stage 4, Claims 100th Career Victory