Golf Course Brawl Ends with Former NHL Player Tossing Opponent into Pond

ALBERTA, Canada — A golfer was violently tossed into a pond during a confrontation at the Alberta Springs Golf Resort on Friday, according to video posted on social media and reports from TMZ.

The altercation reportedly began when a group of golfers grew frustrated with the slow pace of another group ahead of them. “They’ve been sitting there for 23 f**king minutes,” one golfer expressed in frustration.

The incident escalated when a man in a Hawaiian shirt, seemingly upset by the comments, began shouting obscenities at the slower group. He approached the other golfers and dropped his gloves in a gesture reminiscent of ice hockey fights, but no one engaged him at first.

Things changed when Nick Tarnasky, a former NHL player known for his tough style, told the angry golfer, “You’re not scaring anybody.” This insult provoked the Hawaiian shirt-wearing man to charge, leading to a physical confrontation.

Tarnasky, noted for his size and strength, quickly subdued the aggressor, picking him up and tossing him into a nearby pond. To the surprise of onlookers, the wet golfer emerged from the water and attempted to continue the fight, landing a few punches on Tarnasky.

Eventually, after several exchanges, the man was pushed to the ground multiple times before the altercation ended. Witnesses noted the ongoing chaos as Canadian police later arrived at the scene in response to reports of an intoxicated person seeking to instigate fights, but the assailant had left the area by that time.

The online footage spread rapidly, leading to discussions about Tarnasky’s background as an enforcer in the NHL, where he played for teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators from 2005 to 2010, accumulating 297 penalty minutes in his career.