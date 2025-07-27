Golf Legends and Niall Horan Match Wits in Challenge

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Golf legends Ernie Els and Colin Montgomerie teamed up with singer Niall Horan on July 27, 2025, for a nearest-to-the-pin challenge using vintage clubs.

The event took place at the scenic Cape Town Golf Club, attracting golf fans eager to watch the iconic players showcase their skills. The challenge was not just a test of precision but also a trip down memory lane, as all participants used clubs from decades past.

“It’s amazing to see how far the equipment has come, but there’s something special about these old clubs,” Els said during the event. “They bring back a lot of memories.”

Montgomerie echoed this sentiment, adding, “Golf is about the spirit of the game. Using these clubs reminds us of our roots.” Horan, known for his love of golf, expressed excitement about participating. “Playing with these legends is an absolute honor,” he said.

The audience cheered as each participant took their turn, with Els and Montgomerie competing fiercely. A special charity aspect of the event aimed to raise funds for youth golf programs in South Africa.

The event concluded with a small awards ceremony, where trophies were presented for both the best shot and overall participation. Golf enthusiasts left the club inspired by the talents showcased by their heroes.