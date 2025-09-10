Goliath Resources Reports Major Gold Interception in British Columbia

TORONTO, Canada — Goliath Resources Limited announced significant drilling results from its Surebet Discovery located at the Golddigger Property in British Columbia‘s Golden Triangle.

The company reported that drill hole GD-25-328 intersected 18.58 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold over 5.00 meters, with the highest value reaching 30.95 g/t over 3 meters. This promising result contributes to a 100% hit rate in their ongoing drilling program, where 90% of completed holes contain visible gold.

In 2025, Goliath completed 82 drill holes totaling 55,000 meters with plans to reach a total of 60,000 meters. The ongoing program utilizes nine active drill rigs, and assays for 69 holes are still pending.

“I’m pleased we continue to deliver high-grade gold results over mineable widths that increase the confidence level in Surebet’s continuity,” said Roger Rosmus, Goliath’s founder and CEO. He emphasized the productivity of the team and the overall positive progress at the site.

The Surebet Discovery spans an area of 1.8 square kilometers and is seen as one of the most significant gold discoveries in Canada’s mining history. The mineralization displays promising quartz-sulfide characteristics, indicating extensive potential for further resource expansion.

Previously, Goliath’s drilling has revealed multiple high-grade gold intercepts, with several holes achieving results exceeding 200 grams per meter. The discovery area is strategically located near established mining regions known for their geological richness.

As the company moves forward, Goliath is optimistic about the remaining exploration efforts and the potential economic recovery of multiple precious metals at the site, bolstered by a favorable environment for mining investments.