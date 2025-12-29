Gonzaga Bulldogs Ready for WCC Opener Against Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. — After completing an impressive nonconference schedule, the No. 7-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-1, 0-0) are set to open West Coast Conference play on the road against Pepperdine (5-8, 0-0) on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT at Firestone Fieldhouse. This marks the fourth consecutive season Gonzaga has kicked off conference action against the Waves.

Gonzaga heads into the matchup with significant momentum, having won 29 consecutive WCC openers since 1996, and the Bulldogs are undefeated (26-0) in conference openers under head coach Mark Few. Gonzaga also boasts a remarkable 49-game winning streak against Pepperdine, making this encounter particularly significant.

The Zags recently secured a 91-82 victory against Oregon on Dec. 21 in Portland, showcasing their depth and offensive prowess. Five Gonzaga players scored in double figures, highlighting the team’s scoring versatility. Braeden Smith led the effort with a season-high 21 points, followed by significant contributions from Braden Huff and Graham Ike.

Gonzaga ranks among the top teams nationally in both offensive (4th) and defensive (9th) efficiency, according to KenPom metrics. The Bulldogs’ scoring margin of 24.8 points ranks 4th in the nation, while their scoring offense stands at 92.3 points per game.

Individually, Graham Ike continues to shine, currently holding a strong position with over 2,000 career points and 995 rebounds, ranking him highly among active Division I players. Huff also leads the team with an impressive average of 19.1 points per game, further solidifying Gonzaga’s offensive strength.

Pepperdine is coming off an 84-62 victory over Rice, where they demonstrated a strong three-point shooting ability, setting a season-high with 13 made threes. Aaron Clark, a standout for the Waves, scored 25 points in that contest.

This game will be the 101st meeting between Gonzaga and Pepperdine, with Gonzaga holding a significant 69-31 edge in the series. With 22 consecutive wins at Firestone Fieldhouse, the Bulldogs aim to maintain their dominance as they pursue another WCC title.