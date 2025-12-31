Sports
Gonzaga Faces San Diego in Key WCC Matchup Tuesday Night
SAN DIEGO, California — The No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0) will take on the San Diego Toreros (6-7, 1-0) in a West Coast Conference matchup on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. PT at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.
Both teams are coming off wins in their conference openers. Gonzaga defeated Pepperdine 96-56, extending their winning streak to six games. In contrast, San Diego won against Pacific, 66-54, marking a strong start in WCC play.
The Bulldogs have a commanding history against the Toreros, winning 19 consecutive games in the series. Under head coach Mark Few, Gonzaga holds a 53-4 record against San Diego, with the last Toreros victory dating back to 2014.
In their latest game, Gonzaga displayed strong offensive skills, highlighted by Braden Huff, who averages 18.4 points per game, and Graham Ike, contributing 16.7 points and 8.5 rebounds. Tyon Grant-Foster also made his mark, coming off the bench to score 18 points in the previous contest.
San Diego’s leading scorer, Ty-Laur Johnson, netted 22 points against Pacific and will be crucial for the team’s efforts against Gonzaga. The Toreros are currently ranked No. 214 at KenPom, struggling on both ends of the court with low offensive and defensive efficiency ratings.
Despite a rocky start this season, San Diego has shown resilience, winning three of their last four games. Coach Steve Lavin acknowledges the challenge posed by Gonzaga, noting their impressive depth and capability to dominate in the paint.
The game will be broadcast on NonStop Local KHQ and streaming on ESPN+. Gonzaga opened as 27.5-point favorites, quickly moving to 29.5, with an over/under set at 161.5.
As per the latest statistics, Gonzaga leads the WCC in numerous categories, including points per game and field goal percentage. The Bulldogs will look to maintain their winning momentum and close out the year on a high note.
Recent Posts
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win
- Andrew Nembhard Scores 19 Points in Close Loss to Magic
- Iowa State Remains Undefeated After Dominating Houston Christian
- Bulls and Magic Face Off Amid Player Injuries and Betting Odds
- DHS Proposes Changes to H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine Spotted Together on New Year’s Getaway
- Michigan Wolverines Host USC Trojans in Big Ten Showdown
- Vanna White Shares Family Photo for New Year Celebration
- Australia Faces Norway as United Cup Action Begins in Sydney
- Navy Faces Cincinnati in Liberty Bowl on January 2
- Pelicans Seek to End Losing Streak Against Trail Blazers
- Hornets Face Bucks Without Key Player Kon Knueppel
- Jim Cramer Discusses Investing in Quality Stocks Amid Market Trends
- Discover the Best Movies Streaming on Netflix Today
- Two Arrested After Missing Juvenile Found in Flagler County
- Excitement Builds for The Pitt Season 2 Premiere on HBO Max
- Columbus Couple Dead in Double Homicide Investigation