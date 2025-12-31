Gonzaga Faces San Diego in Key WCC Matchup Tuesday Night

SAN DIEGO, California — The No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0) will take on the San Diego Toreros (6-7, 1-0) in a West Coast Conference matchup on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. PT at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Both teams are coming off wins in their conference openers. Gonzaga defeated Pepperdine 96-56, extending their winning streak to six games. In contrast, San Diego won against Pacific, 66-54, marking a strong start in WCC play.

The Bulldogs have a commanding history against the Toreros, winning 19 consecutive games in the series. Under head coach Mark Few, Gonzaga holds a 53-4 record against San Diego, with the last Toreros victory dating back to 2014.

In their latest game, Gonzaga displayed strong offensive skills, highlighted by Braden Huff, who averages 18.4 points per game, and Graham Ike, contributing 16.7 points and 8.5 rebounds. Tyon Grant-Foster also made his mark, coming off the bench to score 18 points in the previous contest.

San Diego’s leading scorer, Ty-Laur Johnson, netted 22 points against Pacific and will be crucial for the team’s efforts against Gonzaga. The Toreros are currently ranked No. 214 at KenPom, struggling on both ends of the court with low offensive and defensive efficiency ratings.

Despite a rocky start this season, San Diego has shown resilience, winning three of their last four games. Coach Steve Lavin acknowledges the challenge posed by Gonzaga, noting their impressive depth and capability to dominate in the paint.

The game will be broadcast on NonStop Local KHQ and streaming on ESPN+. Gonzaga opened as 27.5-point favorites, quickly moving to 29.5, with an over/under set at 161.5.

As per the latest statistics, Gonzaga leads the WCC in numerous categories, including points per game and field goal percentage. The Bulldogs will look to maintain their winning momentum and close out the year on a high note.