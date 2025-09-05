Gonzales Council Approves Affordable Housing Development Project

GONZALES, Calif. — Gonzales city council members unanimously approved the Vista Lucia project, a housing development aimed at providing affordable options for families in the area. The vote took place on Tuesday evening, making way for a development meant to be built outside the city limits, specifically on the east side of Gonzales.

Taven Brown, the Community Development Director for Gonzales, stated, “778 acres that we are looking to add to the east side of Gonzales, where we will be protecting the west side and the south and the north from development, but we needed to expand somewhere, so east side.”

A local family will sell hundreds of acres of farmland to the developer, Pembrook Development, to facilitate the project. Brown noted that the Vista Lucia project is designed to include multiple price points, offering everything from market rate homes to townhouses and duplexes.

The housing need in Gonzales is significant, as many residents struggle to afford homes. A city official emphasized, “We’ve heard stories of people just saving up for years to make a deposit and they get ready for a mortgage and they are looking for someone that’s going to build a home, and that day looks closer.”

Luz Garcia, a Gonzales resident, pointed out that the agricultural community has many workers in need of housing. “Definitely have a need for housing and for the growth we have lots of ag workers here in the ag community, and we know that housing has been a problem,” Garcia said.

Local store owner Yong Kim reiterated the sentiment, commenting, “A lot of housing because the business is growing, Gonzales is very peaceful and very good location.”

City leaders have completed the pre-application process and are now working to redraw city boundaries to include the new land. They recognize this project as a significant step toward meeting the housing demand, but acknowledge that a long process remains before families can actually move in.