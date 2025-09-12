Gonzalez and Kelce Clash: Who’s the Greatest Chiefs Tight End?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs boast two of the best tight ends in NFL history: Tony Gonzalez and Travis Kelce. Gonzalez played for the Chiefs from 1997 to 2008, while Kelce has been a member of the team since 2013. Fans often debate who was the better player, and both have compelling cases.

Gonzalez, honored with a Hall of Fame induction in 2019, is known for his incredible stats. He believes he deserves the title of the greatest tight end in Chiefs history. “Confidently speaking, the way I look at myself… when I walked on that field, there was nobody that could guard me,” he said during a recent interview. “If you put me with Peyton Manning or Tom Brady, come on.”

Kelce, on the other hand, has solidified his legacy by achieving significant success in the NFL. While he hasn’t played with Patrick Mahomes for his entire career, he enjoyed consistent quarterback play, first with Alex Smith and, since 2017, with Mahomes. “You play with a guy like Tom [Brady] or Peyton [Manning], it changes things,” Gonzalez noted, highlighting the challenges he faced during his time in Kansas City.

From 1997 to 2008, Gonzalez played under seven different starting quarterbacks and four head coaches. In contrast, Kelce has played under one head coach, Andy Reid, who is also expected to be a Hall of Famer. Gonzalez finished his Chiefs career with 10,940 receiving yards and 76 touchdowns, all while playing with quarterbacks such as Brodie Croyle and Damon Huard.

Kelce recently passed Gonzalez for the most receiving yards in Chiefs history, with a current total of 12,198 yards and 78 touchdowns. His contributions to the team have sparked discussions among fans about whether he should be considered the greatest tight end for Kansas City.

As Chiefs fans weigh the merits of each player, they must consider Gonzalez’s impressive statistics and the context of his career. Conversely, Kelce’s steady performance with the team since 2013 provides a strong case for his greatness. Both tight ends have left an indelible mark on franchise history, and the debate is likely to continue.