Gonzalo García Attracts Premier League Interest After Stellar Club World Cup

NEW YORK, USA – Gonzalo García, a promising young talent from Real Madrid, has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs during the 2025 Club World Cup. The 21-year-old forward has performed exceptionally well, scoring two goals and providing one assist in matches against Al Hilal, Pachuca, and Salzburg.

According to Diario AS, three top English clubs have contacted Garcia’s representatives to explore the possibility of signing him this summer. These discussions are early, but the clubs are interested in the player’s future following his impressive performances in the tournament.

Gonzalo has a contract with Real Madrid until 2027, with a release clause set at only 50 million euros, an amount that is appealing for many top teams in the Premier League. Despite the interest, Gonzalo has made it clear that he prefers to remain with Real Madrid and aims to secure a spot in the first team under coach Xabi Alonso.

He is eager to follow in the footsteps of other successful young players from the club, such as Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio, without needing to play abroad to establish his career. His strong showing has led Alonso to compare him to club legend Raúl Gonzalez, highlighting Gonzalo’s potential and skill.

Once the Club World Cup concludes, Real Madrid plans to meet with Gonzalo’s representatives to discuss the player’s future. A significant factor in this decision will be the club’s plans for Brazilian player Endrick, who turns 19 in July. If Endrick stays, it could reduce Gonzalo’s playing time. However, should Endrick be loaned out to gain experience, it might open more opportunities for Gonzalo to prove himself in the first team.

As fans eagerly await the outcome of these developments, Gonzalo has already won the admiration of Real Madrid supporters, who are hopeful about his future with the club.