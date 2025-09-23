Good Charlotte Returns with New Album After Four-Year Hiatus

LOS ANGELES, CA — Good Charlotte, the pop-punk band known for their hits like “Lifestyles of the Rich and the Famous,” returned to the stage for their first performance in four years in April 2023, marking a nostalgic moment for fans.

The setting was the glamorous wedding of Joel Madden’s sister-in-law, Sofia Richie, and Elliot Grainge at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the French Riviera. The event showcased not only the band’s enduring popularity but also featured appearances from their famous spouses, Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz, who were seen enjoying the performance.

Following this high-profile comeback, Good Charlotte announced the release of their new album, “Motel Du Cap,” their first studio album in seven years. The Maddens shared that the album title pays homage to the wedding performance that reignited their passion for music.

Good Charlotte, formed in 1996 by twin brothers Joel and Benji Madden, rose to fame in the early 2000s with their signature sound characterized by catchy melodies and relatable lyrics. They became staples of the Warped Tour and MTV, garnering a dedicated fan base and multiple platinum records. The band, which also includes guitarist Billy Martin, bassist Paul Thomas, and drummer Dean Butterworth, solidified their place in music history with hits like “The Anthem” and “Girls & Boys.”

“Making music has always been about expressing where we are in life,” said Benji Madden during an interview. “Even after years of success, we’re still learning and evolving as musicians.” Joel added, “We’ve tried not to become jaded by the music industry, and it’s important for us to remain genuine.”

The Maddens reflected on their evolution as artists, noting that their latest work delves into deeper themes of family and personal growth. The album includes a mix of their classic sound while also exploring new musical directions.

As they continue to navigate the complexities of the modern music landscape, the Maddens revealed their focus on staying true to their roots. “We love to push the boundaries of our music,” said Benji. “Even if it means taking risks that critics may not understand immediately, we believe it’s essential for growth.”

With their new album set for release and the thrill of performing again, Good Charlotte appears ready to reclaim their place in the music scene. Fans are excited to see how the band who once spoke to their youth will continue to evolve and inspire.