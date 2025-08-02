Good Morning America Tops Ratings, Beats Today for First Time in Two Years

NEW YORK, NY — Good Morning America (GMA) has claimed the top spot in morning news ratings, surpassing NBC‘s Today show for the first time in nearly two years. According to Nielsen‘s live-plus-same-day data for the week ending July 21, GMA attracted 2.625 million total viewers and 481,000 viewers in the crucial Adults 25-54 demographic.

This marks the first time since the week of August 7, 2023, that GMA has led in both measured categories. Compared to the previous week, GMA saw a 1% increase in total viewers and an impressive 8% rise in the key demographic, solidifying its competitive position.

Despite the successes, GMA’s performance remained stable compared to the same week in 2024, where it showed little change, down just 1% in total viewers and flat in the demo. In contrast, NBC’s Today show fell to second place, attracting 2.297 million total viewers and 474,000 in the key demo. This reflects a 5% drop in total viewers and a significant 10% decline in the demo from the week before.

Today was also down compared to the same week last year, experiencing a 12% drop in total viewers and a 20% decrease in the key demographic. CBS Mornings came in third place with 1.8 million total viewers and 287,000 in the demo. While CBS Mornings saw a 2% decline in total viewers from the prior week, it reported an 11% gain in the demo, the only network to experience double-digit growth.

However, when compared to the same week in 2024, CBS Mornings saw a 10% decrease in total viewers and a 20% decline in the key demo.

Good Morning America is hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Laura Spencer, with Ginger Zee as a contributor. Meanwhile, Today is anchored by Savannah Guthrie, who stepped in for Hoda Kotb earlier this year, along with Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Jenna Bush Hager. CBS Mornings is hosted by Tony Dokoupil, Gayle King, and Nate Burleson, while Vladimir Duthiers and Adriana Diaz fill in for hosts.