Google Celebrates Para Equestrian Events at Paris Paralympics 2024

On September 7, 2024, Google unveiled a special animated doodle to honor the para athletes participating in the equestrian events at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The doodle features a small blue bird wearing a helmet riding a white horse, while a hen on a wheelchair is depicted as the referee for the event.

The doodle’s description, “Galloping for gold! Time to saddle up for the Para Equestrian events at the Château de Versailles,” highlights the significance of this occasion. Unlike the Olympics, which includes three equestrian disciplines, the Paralympics has a single discipline known as para dressage.

Para dressage is an artistic sport that demands both the rider and horse to perform a series of prescribed movements, where they are judged based on accuracy and artistic finesse, as well as the horse’s gait and halts. This sport emphasizes the unique connection and communication between the horse and rider, utilizing subtle movements and weight shifts.

The history of para dressage dates back to the 1970s when it began as a leisure activity. It became part of the Paralympic Games during the Atlanta Games in 1996, marking an important milestone for the sport.

As of today, the Paralympics has reached its tenth day, with India currently ranked at number 16 in the overall medal tally, having secured a total of 25 medals, which include five gold, nine silver, and eleven bronze.