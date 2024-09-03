Google Doodle Celebrates Wheelchair Tennis at the Paris Paralympics 2024

On September 3, 2024, Google unveiled a special Doodle to commemorate the sport of wheelchair tennis, coinciding with the commencement of the Paris Paralympics 2024. This event showcases the remarkable talents of athletes who excel in this adapted sport.

Wheelchair tennis was founded in 1976 by former U.S. freestyle skier Brad Parks. The sport gained traction in the 1980s, particularly as France established its own wheelchair tennis program, leading to its introduction at the Paralympic Games in Barcelona in 1992.

The game’s rules closely resemble those of traditional tennis, though a notable modification allows players to have two bounces of the ball before returning it. This adaptation further highlights the players’ agility and strength, while maintaining the essence of the sport.

The Google Doodle features animated birds participating in a game of wheelchair tennis, set against the backdrop of the beautiful Jardin du Palais Royal in Paris. This vibrant illustration encapsulates the energy and spirit inherent to the sport.

Competitions in wheelchair tennis began on August 30 and are slated to conclude on September 7 at the renowned Roland Garros Stadium, famous for its clay courts. The tournament includes singles and doubles matches across men’s, women’s, and quads categories.

As wheelchair tennis continues to grow globally, it has inspired countless individuals, challenging societal perceptions regarding disability and demonstrating the incredible potential of athletes with mobility impairments.