Google Doodle Celebrates the Iconic Snack ‘S’mores’

S'mores Campfire Snack

Google has unveiled a new Doodle to commemorate the beloved campfire treat known as s’mores. This fun and animated artwork features the classic snack made of toasted marshmallow, chocolate, and graham crackers, aptly celebrating its nostalgic charm.

The term ‘s’more’ was first introduced in a 1925 article by the Girl Scouts, which referred to the treat as ‘some more.’ The snack has since gained immense popularity across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

According to the Google Doodle website, this slideshow celebrates the delightful outdoor snack, inviting everyone to gather around the campfire. The Doodle highlights the enjoyment and simple pleasure that s’mores bring.

As part of the celebration, the site explains how to prepare a traditional s’more. This involves using a long stick to roast a marshmallow over an open flame, followed by placing it between two halves of a graham cracker with chocolate, creating a delicious sandwich.

While the classic version of the s’more uses only three main ingredients, many culinary enthusiasts have created variations that include additional components such as caramel, jam, peanut butter, or cookies, further enhancing this cherished treat.

