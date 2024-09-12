Google Doodle Celebrates Scoubidou, A Craft Rich in Color and History

On September 12, 2024, Google dedicated its latest Doodle to celebrate the vibrant world of scoubidou, a French craft known for its colorful and creative designs. With a history dating back to the 1950s and a revival in the early 2000s, scoubidou involves the art of knotting and weaving brightly colored plastic threads to create intricate accessories and decorative items.

The craft of scoubidou was initially popular among schoolchildren in the mid-20th century, thanks to its simplicity and versatility. Scoubidou allows for a variety of knotting styles, ranging from basic twists and loops to complex braids, enabling creators to produce unique and personalized pieces.

Despite a dip in popularity over the years, scoubidou saw a resurgence during the DIY craft movement in the 2000s, inspiring a new generation of enthusiasts worldwide. Children especially embraced the craft at schools and summer camps, exchanging handmade keychains and bracelets as tokens of friendship.

A unique moment in scoubidou’s history occurred on September 12, 2015, when La-Chapelle-Saint-Ursin in France set a Guinness World Record for creating a 990-meter-long scoubidou shaped like a house. This momentous achievement emphasized the craft’s enduring appeal.

Google’s Doodle features a design reflecting the playful spirit of scoubidou, with letters crafted from knotted threads, celebrating both nostalgia and artistic expression. The Doodle serves as a reminder of the joys of simple, hands-on creativity in an increasingly digital age.

Parents and children across various countries have embraced scoubidou to the extent of organizing themed parties to experiment with new designs. Common stitches like the square stitch are often used to make keychains, while knots such as the barrel knot, double spiral knot, and Chinese staircase continue to inspire creativity.