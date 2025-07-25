Google Launches AI Tool Opal to Simplify App Creation for All Users

Mountain View, California – Google has launched a new AI-powered coding tool called Opal, aiming to simplify app development for users in the United States. The tool, currently in beta testing, allows anyone to create mini web applications simply by describing what they want to build.

Opal is part of Google Labs, the company’s experimental division. It enables users to start from scratch using text prompts or customize existing applications from a gallery. Once users input a description, Opal uses Google’s models to generate the app’s framework.

Each generated app presents a visual workflow panel showing the various stages involved in its creation, including input, output, and generation phases. Users can click on any stage to view and edit the underlying prompts, or they can add new steps manually using Opal’s toolbar.

Once users finish their applications, they have the option to publish them online and share direct links with others who can test the apps using their Google accounts.

Google already provides developers with tools to build apps via prompts, but Opal’s visual-first approach is an effort to appeal to a broader audience, including those who may lack coding skills. This positions Google alongside competitors like Canva, Figma, and Replit, which have also focused on making app development more accessible.

In response to rising demand, other startups in the vibe-coding arena, including Lovable and Cursor, have attracted considerable investor attention. As Opal progresses through its experimental stage, it embodies Google’s continuous pursuit of integrating AI technologies into user-friendly applications.