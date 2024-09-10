Tech
Google Maps Enhances Disney Bus Transportation Experience
A recent discovery has revealed a new feature in Google Maps that will significantly enhance the experience of using Disney‘s bus transportation system. Visitors to Disney World can now track bus schedules with greater accuracy, alleviating the uncertainty that often accompanies waiting for these modes of transportation.
Disney World boasts an extensive transportation system, which includes buses, monorails, boats, Minnie Vans, and the Skyliner. This complimentary service allows guests to travel conveniently across the expansive Disney property.
To access the new scheduling feature, users must have the Google Maps app installed on their devices. Once opened, users can input their starting location and desired destination. For example, entering a journey from Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge to Magic Kingdom will display the relevant bus options.
Upon selecting the public transportation icon, users will be directed to a detailed view of their chosen route. By tapping on the bus section of the directions, a timetable of upcoming buses will appear, showing which buses are scheduled to depart shortly.
Moreover, the Google Maps app allows users to plan their day effectively. They can set their desired arrival time at their destination to receive a tailored view of the bus schedules. For instance, if visitors need to arrive at Magic Kingdom by 2 PM, they can set this goal and review the available buses accordingly.
This innovative feature in Google Maps is expected to greatly assist guests during their Disney World vacations, providing them with better planning capabilities and enhancing the overall travel experience.
