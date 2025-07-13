Google Maps Teams Up with BLACKPINK for World Tour Navigation

Mountain View, California – Google Maps has partnered with K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to help fans navigate to their upcoming ‘DEADLINE‘ world tour concerts. The collaboration, announced on July 12, 2025, comes just as the band begins their North American leg of the tour.

Members JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA are encouraging their fans, known as BLINKs, to use Google Maps to find the most efficient routes to the concert venues. The tool enables users to compare routes, monitor live traffic updates, and even hail rideshares, ensuring that fans arrive on time and stress-free.

“Google Maps helps keep them on the go. Now they’re sharing their favorite tips and tricks to help BLINKs get to the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR,” the management team said. They emphasized the importance of accessibility while traveling, stating that no one should miss out on the concerts due to navigation issues.

As part of this initiative, Google Maps has introduced a fun easter egg for desktop users. When searching for any of BLACKPINK’s concert venues, including SoFi Stadium, Soldier Field, or Citi Field, fans will see a special BLINK version of the iconic Pegman mascot adorned in BLACKPINK’s colors.

This cooperation is intended to enhance the overall experience for fans attending the tour, which kicks off this weekend. Following their successful shows in South Korea, BLACKPINK will perform across major U.S. cities from July through September.