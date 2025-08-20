Google AI Pro Offers Free Four-Month Trial for Friends

New Delhi, India – Google AI Pro is launching a referral program that allows current subscribers to gift a free four-month trial of the service to up to three friends or family members. This offer provides users access to 2TB of Google Cloud Storage and the latest AI models, including Google Veo 3.

To claim this offer, existing Google AI Pro users need to first open Google Gemini. There, they can find an option labeled “Invite a friend.” Once accessed, subscribers can share an invite link that allows their friends to register for the free trial.

Invitations can be shared by copying the link or directly sending it via messaging apps like WhatsApp. However, it is important to note that friends will need to enter payment information to activate the trial. After registration, they can cancel the autopay option in their banking or UPI apps.

By using the service, subscribers gain access to various features, including AI models such as Gemini 2.5 Pro and Google NotebookLM. Users can also create AI-powered videos with the Google Veo 3 text-to-video model.

This limited-time offer allows friends to experience the service for four months. After this period, if they wish to continue, they will need to pay approximately ₹2,000 for a subscription.