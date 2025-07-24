Google Teases Pixel 10 Series Ahead of Launch Event

Mountain View, California – Google is ramping up excitement for its upcoming Pixel 10 series, set to launch on August 20. Recent leaks have unveiled promotional images showcasing the Pixel 10 lineup, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Over the last few days, fans have spotted renders and promotional material embedded within the Google Play Store application. One prominent banner includes text saying, ‘Now available,’ hinting at a promotional offer of $50 off for new Pixel 10 purchases through October 13.

The images revealed show the Pixel 10 series in two colorways. The standard Pixel 10 stands out with its vibrant Indigo color, while the Pro models feature a more subdued Moonstone hue. The promotional imagery gives a definitive look at the devices, confirming many rumors circulating in the tech community.

Ben Schoon, a senior editor at 9to5Google, noted that Google’s early reveal through the Play Store is an unusual yet familiar tactic for the company, which has struggled to keep secrets regarding its product launches. ‘This leak all but confirms the specifications and designs that have been making the rounds,’ Schoon stated.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to include new features and improvements, with speculations suggesting that more hardware will be unveiled during the Made by Google event. Excitement continues to build as consumers anticipate the official release and details from the tech giant.